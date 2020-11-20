Man convicted for drunk driving crash that killed young daughter in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man has been convicted of causing a drunk driving crash that left his 9-year-old daughter dead.

According to court officials, 61-year-old Steven Brownell reached a plea deal with prosecutors in Winnebago County Court on Thursday. He pleaded guilty and has been convicted of one count of Homicide by Use of a Vehicle with Prohibited Alcohol Concentration.

Charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and First Degree Reckless Homicide were dismissed following a prosecutor’s motion.

In August 2018, Brownell was reported as driving erratically on US 45 north of HWY 116 in the Town of Winneconne. Witnesses say Brownell’s vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed, lost control, entered the east side ditch, and rolled onto its top.

Brownell’s 13-year-old son was seriously injured and received treatment at an area hospital. His 10-year-old daughter, Kherington, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Court records show Brownell is scheduled to be sentenced in February. He could face up to 25 years in prison.