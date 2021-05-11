Man convicted for role in the 2019 death of Preble High School student

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County jury found a man involved in the death of a Preble High School student guilty for two charges, and not guilty for two others.

According to court records, 23-year-old Jared Williquette was found guilty of Armed Robbery and Second Degree Reckless Homicide. The jury found Williquette not guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

Williquette is from Pound, and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.

Four people were originally charged for the incident back in 2019. According to the criminal complaint the four had planned to rob then 18-year-old Frederico Abarca of his THC cartridges and money.

Alledgedly Williquette shot Abarca from the front passenger seat.

The other suspects are:

20-year-old Colton Kehoe from De Pere was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by eight years of extended supervision.

from De Pere was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by eight years of extended supervision. 19-year-old Gavin Rock from De Pere has a plea hearing scheduled in Brown County Court for May 17.

from De Pere has a plea hearing scheduled in Brown County Court for May 17. 22-year-old Jarid Stevens from Oconto has a plea hearing scheduled in Brown County Court for May 17.

Police say Rock set up the meeting to buy THC cartridges from Abarca, but the plan was to rob him. The suspects told police that Abarca tried to rob them and somehow Williquette’s gun went off.

After Abarca was shot, the police say the four left they stopped in Oconto and Marinette without telling anything to anyone.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.