Man crashes into Manitowoc County trailer in construction zone

TOWNSHIP OF NEWTON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred in a work zone Thursday.

Officials say they were dispatched just after noon to a two-vehicle crash on I-43 south of County road CL in the Township of Newton.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows 54-year-old Raymond Panick of Iron Mountain, Mich., was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on I-43.

Deputies say Panick was in the right lane when he entered an active roadwork zone.

A Manitowoc County truck was partially in the driving lane directing traffic to merge into the left lane with the use of an arrow board.

Panick reportedly passed the arrow board without moving into the left lane. Officials say Panick continued to approach maintenance equipment and workers in the right lane and was unable to merge due to traffic in the left lane.

Deputies say Panick, reportedly unable to enter the left lane, swerved towards the shoulder where he crashed into a trailer which was attached to a second truck owned by the county.

The trailer reportedly had a digital speed board attached to it to inform drivers of their speed within the work zone.

Panick, as well as his passenger, 49-year-old Lori Price of Iron Mountain, Mich., were both transported by ambulance for minor injuries. No maintenance workers were injured in this incident.

Photo Courtesy of Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says distracted driving was determined to be a contributing factor in this crash.

Panick has reportedly been cited for inattentive driving, operating without a license, and operating without insurance.

The Sheriff’s Office says they would like to remind motorists to slow down and move over when approaching and traveling through construction zones.