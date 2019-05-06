Man dead after car veers off road, hits tree Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Manitowoc County Sheriff's office says a man is dead after his car veered off the road and hit a tree. They say 27-year-old Kevin Wirth from Meeme was the only person in the car at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

Police say they were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident just before 8 p.m. on Friday. Their preliminary investigation shows Wirth's car was traveling west before it went off the road at a curve, entered the ditch, and hit the tree. Police say Wirth was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office believes speed was a factor in the crash, and hey believe Wirth was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred.

They say their thoughts and prayers go out to Kevin Wirth's family.