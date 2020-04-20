57-year-old Dale man dies in Winnebago County crash

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is dead after reportedly failing to navigate a curve on Bison Road in the Town of Winchester Sunday night.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a van in the ditch shortly before 7:30 p.m. along Bison Road north of County Highway II.

Investigators say the vehicle, driven by 57-year-old Julio de Arteaga from Dale, failed to navigate the curve, entered the ditch, and hit an embankment of a driveway.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the van sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information regarding the crash is available at this time.

