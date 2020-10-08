Man dead after tractor overturns in Waupaca County ditch

ST. LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca County man is dead after a tractor overturned in a ditch Wednesday afternoon.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they were called for a single vehicle accident in the township of St. Lawrence shortly after 1:15 p.m. at County Highway K at County Highway N.

Authorities say the investigation shows a tractor traveling southbound on County Highway K attempted to make a left turn onto County Highway N when it overturned in the south ditch.

The man driving the tractor was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

