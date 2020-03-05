Man dead after vehicle collides with tree in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old man is dead after his vehicle collided with a tree in the 3000 block of Oregon Street, according to Oshkosh Police.

Officers were dispatched for a single-vehicle accident shortly after midnight Thursday morning. Police say the vehicle left was traveling southbound on Oregon Street when it left the roadway, striking a tree.

The man, the only occupant in the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Oshkosh Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate the crash.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

