Man dead after vehicle hits tree in Waushara County

TOWN OF DEERFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 38-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waushara County on Saturday morning.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call regarding a crash on County Road B north of County Road C in the Town of Deerfield.

When crews arrived on the scene, they determined the vehicle had been traveling northbound and left the roadway, striking a tree.

A 38-year-old man from Hancock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the name of the driver will be released after the investigation is complete.

