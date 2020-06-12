WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Man dead after vehicle rollover in Waushara County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF ROSE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 52-year-old man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Waushara County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to State Road 22 north of Akron Drive in the Town of Rose shortly before 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon arrival, authorities determined the vehicle was traveling north on State Road 22 when it left the roadway and rolled over. The driver, later identified as 52-year-old David Winters, was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were attempted.

No other details are available at this time.

