DELAFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to a home in southeast Wisconsin after receiving a call that reported an accidental shooting inside the residence.

According to the City of Delafield Police, the incident happened around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Oakwood Road and WIS 83.

When officers arrived, life-saving measures were performed on the man who was shot, however, attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did say that all involved parties are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.

Assistance was provided by the:

Village of Hartland Police

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department

Waukesha County District Attorney

Lake County Fire & Rescue

Wisconsin Department of Justice

No additional information was provided.