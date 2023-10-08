MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead after officers responded to a domestic dispute call in Menasha on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), officers from both the Menasha and Fox Crossing Police Departments responded to the 1100 block of Geneva Road in Menasha around 3:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man “armed with bladed weapons.” During the incident, a Menasha Officer discharged their firearm. After first aid was rendered, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was noted that all officers were equipped with body cameras and the involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with the DCI, authorities say.