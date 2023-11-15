WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A hunter in south central Wisconsin was rescued after reportedly getting trapped in a swampy area for over an hour.

According to the Johnson Creek Fire Department, on November 13 around 5:30 p.m., it was sent to a distress call involving an elderly man trapped in a swampy area. Officials say that the man got disoriented while deer hunting.

The man was reportedly about one mile from the roadway of County Trunk Y near Emerald Drive. Multiple agencies were able to find the man submerged in waist-deep water. The man was reportedly suffering from hypothermia.

The release mentions that the man said he was in the water for over an hour before a friend was able to find him.

Officials say that it took about 30 minutes for personnel to find and remove the man from the water. After the man was removed, personnel moved him through the densely wooded and wet terrain to a waiting ambulance.

Johnson Creek Fire Department Chief Bruce Peterson said it was a team effort for this operation.

This truly was a team effort between the fire department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Conservation Police, and the Jefferson County Communications staff to locate, extricate, and safely remove the man from a very challenging location. Chief Peterson

No additional information was provided.