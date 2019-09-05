Man detained following a weapons disturbance in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday around 1:22 p.m., Appleton Police Officers were sent to the 200 block of N. Richmond Street for a disturbance involving a weapon.

Initial reports indicated a male was displaying a gun outside of a business.

Officials located and stopped an involved vehicle a short distance from the initial disturbance location.

Traffic was then delayed as officers were detaining the male suspect and locating the gun.

Information collected suggests there was a disagreement which led to the involved party displaying weapons.

There is a large police presence on N. Richmond Street in Appleton. No information is being released at this time. pic.twitter.com/ziVKNwMYqK — WFRV Local 5 (@WFRVLocal5) September 5, 2019

No shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were sustained.

All parties were cooperative with the investigation and have been released.

Officers from the Appleton Police Department, Grand Chute Police Department, and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.