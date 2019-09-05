Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Man detained following a weapons disturbance in Appleton

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday around 1:22 p.m., Appleton Police Officers were sent to the 200 block of N. Richmond Street for a disturbance involving a weapon.

Initial reports indicated a male was displaying a gun outside of a business.

Officials located and stopped an involved vehicle a short distance from the initial disturbance location.

Traffic was then delayed as officers were detaining the male suspect and locating the gun.

Information collected suggests there was a disagreement which led to the involved party displaying weapons.

No shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were sustained.

All parties were cooperative with the investigation and have been released.

Officers from the Appleton Police Department, Grand Chute Police Department, and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories