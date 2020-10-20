Man dies after apparent gunshot wound, another taken into custody in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old man is dead after police found him with a gunshot wound Monday night.

According to Waupaca Police, officers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at around 10:20 p.m. in the City of Waupaca.

When officers arrived, they found the man laying in the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another male was taken into custody at the scene.

Waupaca Police say the investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time. The public is not in any danger.

Latest Stories