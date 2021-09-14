Man dies after combative arrest for domestic assault

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Waukesha police say a domestic abuse suspect who became combative during a medical call for him has died after officers took him into custody.

Police say they responded to a home in Waukesha about 1 a.m. Tuesday to assist firefighters on a medical call involving a 58-year-old man who was having trouble breathing.

During the call, officers determined a domestic assault had taken place and attempted to arrest the man. Officials say the man became combative, so officers used an electronic control device and physical force to take him into custody.

According to authorities, the man stopped breathing after he was handcuffed. Life-saving efforts began and the man was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital where he died about 6 a.m.

