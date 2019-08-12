Man dies after drowning in pond

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after drowning in a pond Sunday night.

Officials say around 3:57 p.m., the Waupaca County Communication Center was notified of a man who was drowning in a pond behind a residence in the town of Fremont.

Police say arriving crews pulled the man from the water and started doing CPR on him.

Life saving measures were continued until the man was transported by Fremont Ambulance to ThedaCare, Neenah.

The 37-year-old Fremont man died later at the hospital. Officials are not releasing names at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

