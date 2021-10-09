LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into a ditch, located on State Highway 32, early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of County Road W and State Highway 32, in the Town of Lima.

At the scene, officials say they found the lone occupant of the motorcycle with serious injuries. Shortly after life-saving measures began and continued until the victim arrived at the hospital.

Unfortunately, upon arrival at the hospital, the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending proper notification is made to his family.

After further investigation into the accident authorities determined that the motorcycle was heading eastbound on County Road W when it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the east ditch of State Highway 32.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies also responded to the scene.