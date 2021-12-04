Shawano Co. crash kills man, incident under investigation

BARTELME, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano County deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 33-year-old man on Saturday morning.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:37 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Murphys Road in the town of Bartelme.

Upon arrival, the Shawano County Coroner reportedly pronounced one of the victims, identified as a 33-year-old man, dead at the scene. Officials report a woman was also taken to a medical facility for injuries.

Authorities confirm that the crash is under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.