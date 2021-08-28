GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Man dies after tractor rolls onto him in Brown Co.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was killed in Brown County on Saturday morning while attempting to load a tractor onto a trailer.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:30 a.m., deputies received a report that a tractor had overturned on a man in the yard.

After further investigation, officials report that the man was attempting to load the tractor onto a trailer and the tractor missed the loading ramps and rolled over, pinning the man underneath the tractor.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. The incident remains under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

