WITTENBERG, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Shawano County responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash on CTH M on Tuesday after reports that there was a vehicle in the ditch with its lights still on.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on CTH M, just south of WIS 153 in Wittenberg around 7 p.m. on December 5.

The first-arriving deputy noticed tire tracks in the ditch, saying that it had appeared that the vehicle “had continued on.”

Deputies were then able to find the truck which came to a stop “quite a distance off the roadway” after it had hit a tree.

A 74-year-old man from the Wittenberg area was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Deputies did note that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and no additional details are being released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is provided.