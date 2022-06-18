EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – On the evening of June 17, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the town of Eaton for a single-vehicle ATV crash.

According to a release, the crash occurred in the area of Humboldt-Eaton Townline Road and Phillips Road just after 8 p.m. on Friday night.

Officials say that the sole operator of the ATV, a 53-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the involvement of an ATV, the Wisconsin DNR will lead the crash investigation, which is ongoing at this time.

Local 5 will provide more details if they become available.