Man dies in UP, falls at Miners Castle in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

MUNISING, Michigan (WJMN) – On July 24 around 7:00 p.m., a man fell into Lake Superior near the upper viewing platform at Miners Castle.

The Alger County Sheriff Department and PRNL park rangers responded to the incident. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the victim was found in the water below the cliff. Alger County Rescue 21 was able to pull them from the water, but they had already passed away.

The NPS said the person has been identified as Dominic Rotondi, from Lincoln Park, Michigan. He and some friends were visiting the area near the upper viewing platform at Miners Castle. For reasons currently unknown, Mr. Rotondi stepped over a fence that runs along the top of the cliff. He appeared to lose his footing near the edge and fell approximately 100 feet to the cliff face below and then into Lake Superior.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Marquette County Medical Examiner.