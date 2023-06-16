BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say that a man was pronounced dead after colliding with a deer while driving his motorcycle in northwestern Wisconsin.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday on 18th Street near 8th Avenue, just southeast of Barron.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Barron and Chetek Police Departments, Chetek Ambulance, Chetek Fire, Barron County First Responders, and Mayo Helicopter responded to the scene.

An initial investigation by deputies showed that a 44-year-old man from Dallas was traveling on 18th Street when he hit a deer. Deputies say the man was flown from the scene but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Dallas is a village in Barron County, however, it wasn’t specifically clarified in the release which state this Dallas is referring to.

It was noted in the release that this is Barron County’s fifth traffic fatality of the year.

No additional information was provided.