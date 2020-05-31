Live Now
Catholic Mass
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Man drowns in Wolf River on Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 71-year-old man died on Saturday afternoon after drowning in the Wolf River.

The New London Police Department said that at around 2 p.m., police were dispatched to the Wolf River, just down the street from the Shawano Street Bridge after a report came in of a man who had fallen into the Wolf River and was drowning.

Officials say that prior to their arrival, several residents had helped get the man out of the river.

Upon arrival, police say CPR was in progress and continued with the assistance of other law enforcement officials.

According to authorities, life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the 71-year-old man was pronounced dead.

No further information is known at this time, Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

New London Police Department was assisted by New London Fire, New London Area First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Waupaca County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"