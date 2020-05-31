Man drowns in Wolf River on Saturday

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 71-year-old man died on Saturday afternoon after drowning in the Wolf River.

The New London Police Department said that at around 2 p.m., police were dispatched to the Wolf River, just down the street from the Shawano Street Bridge after a report came in of a man who had fallen into the Wolf River and was drowning.

Officials say that prior to their arrival, several residents had helped get the man out of the river.

Upon arrival, police say CPR was in progress and continued with the assistance of other law enforcement officials.

According to authorities, life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the 71-year-old man was pronounced dead.

No further information is known at this time, Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

New London Police Department was assisted by New London Fire, New London Area First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Waupaca County Coroner’s Office.