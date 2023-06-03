CAZENOVIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at a southwestern Wisconsin campground and as a result of an investigation, one man faces a homicide charge.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the 54-year-old, later identified as Corby Neef, dead around 9:30 a.m. on May 25 at the Bunker Hill Campground in Cazenovia.

Authorities say that Neef, who is from Pardeeville, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and after the crime scene was processed with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, it was determined that the gunshot wounds were not self-inflicted.

Two people of interest were on the scene and detained for questioning.

David A. Harp, a 61-year-old from Baraboo, was later arrested and charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and is currently in the Richland County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

The other person of interest who had been detained was later released with no charges.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.

Assisting agencies included the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Unit, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Cazenovia EMS, and the Richland Center Police Department.