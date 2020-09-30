Man facing charges for allegedly stabbing Green Bay officer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man has been charged in connection with a double homicide and an officer being stabbed in Green Bay earlier this week.

Court records show 28-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco has been charged with multiple counts, including mayhem; battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer; and recklessly endangering safety.

No charges have been filed regarding the double homicide.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Clement Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a disturbance. That’s when two unidentified men were found dead.

Investigators were able to locate a suspect in his vehicle near Humboldt Road. When officers tried to stop the suspect, he fled and lead officers on a lengthy pursuit. That pursuit ended around 6 a.m. on Tuesday on Broadway Street near Dousman.

Green Bay Police say the suspect then fled on foot for a short time. As officers took him into custody, the man “slashed” an officer in the face with a knife. The suspect was then tased and taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital with severe facial lacerations, according to police. the officer underwent surgery and has since been released from the hospital. A second officer was also hospitalized for a head and neck injury he suffered during the incident. He has also been discharged and “will be off for a few days for observation.”

No other details are available at this time.

