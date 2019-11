WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Waupaca County is fighting for his life after being stabbed Thursday.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff, A 43-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen by a 37-year-old man.

The 43-year-old is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the incident happened in the Northport area in the township of Mukwa.

The 37-year-old has been arrested.

Authorities consider the event to be an isolated incident; the public is not in any danger.