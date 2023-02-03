HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was charged with possession after deputies found roughly $2,500-$4,000 worth of meth in his vehicle after an eight-mile pursuit.

A Facebook post by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office states that Vong Vang, a 39-year-old from Sparta, was taken into custody after fleeing from deputies near WIS 95 in Hixton.

The incident began during an attempted traffic stop due to an equipment violation around 8:10 a.m. on January 16.

After a roughly 8-mile pursuit, Vang reportedly pulled over on WIS 95, west of the county line in Trempealeau County. While taking Vang into custody, deputies say ‘shards of substance’ were spotted on the front of Vang’s sweatshirt and sweatpants.

According to the release, the substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies say that it also appeared that Vang had been ingesting a ‘substantial portion’ of meth. The inside of the vehicle was also allegedly covered in shards of meth, which authorities say was from Vang throwing meth out of the driver’s side window.

Roughly $2,500-$4,000 worth of meth, 5.55 ounces, was recovered from inside the vehicle.

After being taken into custody, Vang was transported to a local ER for a medical observation period due to the unknown amount of meth that may have been ingested. He was transported to the Jackson County Jail once he was medically cleared.

Charges to Vang include:

Knowingly Fleeing an Officer

Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver – Greater than 50 Grams

Vong Vang is being held on a $10,000 cash bond and is also being held on a probation/parole violation.

No additional information was provided.