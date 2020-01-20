Man flown to hospital with serious injuries following snowmobile crash in Sheboygan County

A snowmobiler was flown to a hospital following a crash Sunday night.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in a field near State Highway 144 at the intersection of Lynn Road at around 9:10 p.m.

Officials say they responded to a single snowmobile crash and found that a 34-year-old man from West Bend was traveling fast on the snowmobile trail in the area. The man left the trail and struck a rock wall causing him to become airborne for about 100 feet.

The man was flown to Froedtert Hosital with serious injuries.

The Wisconsin DNR will be handling the investigation into this incident.