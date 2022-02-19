OAK GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year old man was found dead nearly a mile from where his abandoned vehicle was discovered by a deputy hours earlier.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, at around 6:46 a.m. a deputy came upon an unoccupied vehicle in a farm field by CTH DJ near Shady Lane in the Township of Oak Grove.

The officer reported that the vehicle looked like it had sustained ‘minor but disabling damage.’

Officials quickly began trying to track down the vehicle’s registered owner, who was later identified as a 32-year-old man.

Authorities tried to make contact with the owner of the vehicle at his residence but said nobody was home.

At around 3:20 p.m., nearly nine hours after the abandoned vehicle was found, deputies said a resident had reported there was an unresponsive man lying on the ground, approximately 2/3 of a mile away from the crash scene.

Deputies and EMS quickly responded to the scene but the man, later confirmed to be the 32-year-old owner of the abandoned vehicle, was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.