ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have officially labeled the death of a man at a Jackson County gentleman’s club a homicide.

According to a release, deputies were sent to Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club on Friday, June 30, 2023, shortly before 2:00 a.m. for an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Deputies and the Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services arrived at the club, located on U.S. Highway 12 in the Township of River Alma, and determined that the man, identified as Andrew J. Frechette, was dead.

Initially, Frechette’s death was deemed suspicious, and now, authorities are officially calling it a homicide investigation.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jackson County Communications Center at 715-284-5357.

No additional details were provided, and Local 5 News will update this if more information is released.