Man found dead, believed to be hit by car, in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was found dead in Ashwaubenon Monday night and officials are looking for anyone who may have information about the incident.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says they were dispatched to the area of westbound Highway 172 and Entertainment Drive for a person walking in traffic shortly before 10:45 p.m.

While officers were responding, several calls were received that there was a man lying on the ground and not moving.

When crews arrived on scene on Highway 172 west of the entrance to the casino, they say they found the man, dead. He appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says the suspect vehicle may be a Toyota Rav 4.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the accident please contact the department at 920-492-2995. The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification to the family.

No other details are available at this time.

Latest Stories