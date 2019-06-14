Man found dead in car in New Holstein

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a New Holstein death Friday.

The New Holstein Police Department was dispatched to Wisconsin Avenue around 2:43 p.m. Friday for a medical call.

Upon arrival, first responders say they found a 26-year-old male passenger in a car, deceased.

The sheriff’s office says they believe the passenger may have been deceased for a period of time.

Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this death.

This is an ongoing investigation and Local 5 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.