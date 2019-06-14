Man found dead in car in New Holstein

by: Addy Bink

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a New Holstein death Friday. 

The New Holstein Police Department was dispatched to Wisconsin Avenue around 2:43 p.m. Friday for a medical call. 

Upon arrival, first responders say they found a 26-year-old male passenger in a car, deceased. 

The sheriff’s office says they believe the passenger may have been deceased for a period of time. 

Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this death. 

This is an ongoing investigation and Local 5 will continue to update this story as information becomes available. 

