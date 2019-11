OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a homeless man was found dead in a ditch line area over the weekend.

At around 3:16 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the area of the 9th Street on-ramp to I-41 southbound near Washburn Avenue.

The name of the 36-year-old man is not being released at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.