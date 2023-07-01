ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities found the body of a man in a vehicle in the parking lot of a western Wisconsin gentleman’s club early Friday morning and are considering his death to be ‘suspicious,’ launching an investigation.

A Facebook post from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies received a call about an unresponsive man in the parking lot of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentleman’s Club just before 2 a.m. on June 30.

First responders pronounced the victim to be dead at the scene.

Authorities noted in the release that the death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ and the death investigation is being handled by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Jackson County Communications Center at 715-284-5357. A tip can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers or through P3 Tips.

No additional information has been released. Local 5 will update this story when new details are provided.