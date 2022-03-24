GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Gillett resident was found dead inside his home after a fire erupted in the residence on Wednesday.

According to the Gillett Police Department, at around 7:14 p.m., multiple local police and fire personnel responded to a report of heavy smoke and flames coming out of a home located in the 100 block of S. Birch Street.

Upon arrival, crews began to knock down the fire. During their efforts, officials said they discovered the body of a man inside the home. The man was later identified as the homeowner.

Officers confirmed the fire was contained to the single residence without spreading to other residences. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.