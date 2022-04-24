TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s are investigating an incident after a person was found dead on the shoreline of Lake Winnebago.

According to officials, on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., someone reported finding what they thought was a body partially submerged in the water along Lakeshore Drive in the Town of Friendship.

Deputies, detectives, and a Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner responded and confirmed that it was a body of an adult man.

A preliminary identification has been made, but the name has not been released at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.

A deputy will remain at the scene pending the autopsy.

