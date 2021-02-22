Man found dead on side of road in Little Suamico

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was found dead on the side of a road located in the Town of Little Suamico on Monday morning.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a dead man lying on the side of Lade Beach Road near Rost Road in Little Suamico.

Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputies along with County Rescue and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are reported to have responded to the scene and located the victim.

An ongoing investigation is currently underway at this time.

Authorities are asking residents to call the department at (920) 834-6900 with any information in relation to this incident.

Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.