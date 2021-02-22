NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Man found dead on side of road in Little Suamico

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was found dead on the side of a road located in the Town of Little Suamico on Monday morning.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a dead man lying on the side of Lade Beach Road near Rost Road in Little Suamico.

Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputies along with County Rescue and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are reported to have responded to the scene and located the victim.

An ongoing investigation is currently underway at this time.

Authorities are asking residents to call the department at (920) 834-6900 with any information in relation to this incident.

Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals