STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay found a man dead on the side of the road early Tuesday morning.

According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call about an unconscious middle-aged man on the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.

Police say the man was already dead when they found him, but was fully clothed and dressed for the winter conditions.

At this point, authorities say, no identification has been made and the cause of death is unknown. Authorities also mention that the public is not in any danger.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department says the investigation is still ongoing and an autopsy is being conducted. Once the man is identified, police will alert the family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sturgeon Bay Police Department at 920-746-2450.

No other details are available at this time.