OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley resident was found guilty on charges related to the murder of a 29-year-old Oshkosh man in 2021.

According to court records, 47-year-old Erice Grady was found guilty of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Possess Firearm – Convicted Out-of-State Felony.

These charges are related to the death of 29-year-old Deshaun Davis of Oshkosh, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on April 27, 2021. Davis later died of his injuries.

An investigation into his death revealed that Grady fatally shot Davis through a door in an Oshkosh residence.

According to two witnesses at the residence at the time of the shooting, Davis, who lived next door to the residence approached the back door of the home when Grady shot him in the head before fleeing.

Grady was subsequently arrested and referred charges relating to the murder of Davis.

Nearly a year later, Grady has been found guilty of those charges will be sentenced at a later date.