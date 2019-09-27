Man found guilty of killing man, child in 2016 crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — A jury has found a man guilty for the deaths of David Button and his 8-year-old son Joseph in a multiple-vehicle crash in June of 2016.
Thirty-five-year-old Travis Wollersheim of North Fond du Lac was found guilty of two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Officials say the incident happened along I-41 northbound at Highway 23 in Fond du Lac County.
Wollersheim was driving a Jeep Cherokee with another person in the vehicle.
He then struck a Chevy Cruze with three other people in it, killing David and Joseph at the scene.
The driver of the Cruze, a Neenah woman, and the passenger of the Jeep were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Wollersheim is facing five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.