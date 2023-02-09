MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan County man was transported to a local hospital after officers with the Manitowoc Police Department found him unconscious, lying naked in the snow.

According to a release, on February 8, Manitowoc Police Officers were sent to the 3300 block of Wildwood Drive for a report of a naked man running through backyards.

Officers arrived and located footprints in the snow and confirmed the man was not wearing shoes. Due to the temperatures hovering under 30 degrees, K9 Neko and his handler, along with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit, attempted to track him.

K9 Neko tracked the man through several backyards and located clothing and property belonging to him. The man was eventually found unconscious and lying naked in the snow near Chasm Lane.

Manitowoc Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and transported the man to a hospital, where it was learned he was moderately hypothermic and possibly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs.

His vehicle was located in the 3500 block of Waldo Boulevard, and it is believed that he was in the winter elements since leaving his car.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.

No further information was provided.