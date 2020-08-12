Man freed after modified lawnmower rollover crash

TOWNSHIP OF LITTLE WOLF, Wis. (WFRV) – A man driving a modified lawnmower, was trapped after crashing into a ditch, and was later freed by a witness.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an alleged tractor crash on Progress Road around 5:00 pm Tuesday night. Authorities determined that the vehicle was actually a modified lawnmower that was traveling at a high speed.

The vehicle was driven by a man, who lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch before overturning several times. The man was trapped as a result of the crash.

The driver was freed by a witness but sustained several injuries from the crash.

The incident is under investigation through the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.