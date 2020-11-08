NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Man from Beaver dead after being found in upside down vehicle

Local News

BEAVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man from the Town of Beaver is dead after being found in a rolled over vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 a.m., a passerby on East 6th Road reported seeing a vehicle off the road and upside down.

Deputies say inside the wreckage they found a lone driver, identified as 36-year-old Bernardo Diaz from the Town of Beaver.

Officials report Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene by the assistant Marinette County Medical Examiner.

After further investigation, deputies determined Diaz was heading eastbound on East 6th Road and was swerving off and on the road multiple times before the vehicle veered off the road on the north side, crashed through a power pole, and came to rest upside down.

The incident remains under investigation, but authorities believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

