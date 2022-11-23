MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A student and a man from Canada were taken into custody after threatening to bring a bomb to a Manitowoc County High School.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff member’s voicemail.

Shortly before school began, the staff listened to the voicemail that was left overnight, where the caller indicated that he would be bringing a bomb to school at noon on Wednesday.

The threat came from a cell phone number originating in Canada. Due to the threat, the school was dismissed an hour earlier than previously scheduled.

Utilizing resources from Lincoln High School, the Manitowoc Police Detective Bureau, and School Resource Officers, a possible suspect was identified in Winnipeg, Canada.

With the help of the FBI and Interpol, an investigation was started with the Winnipeg Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Canadian officials located the suspected caller, and he was taken into custody by Winnipeg Police.

At the same time, Lincoln’s School Resource Officer obtained information from concerned students about a student that may have been involved in sending the voicemail.

After further investigation, it was learned the Lincoln student and the Winnipeg caller had been communicating over a gaming system.

The student was taken into custody and charged with Making Terroristic Threats, which is a Felony.