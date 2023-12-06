(WFRV) – A man from Keshena was indicted on federal charges for allegedly stealing from a construction site on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Merwin Wynos Jr. was indicted for theft on the Menominee Indian Reservation. A federal grand jury returned the indictment.

Court documents say that on or about September 23, 2023, Wynos allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of property that belonged to four different companies from a construction site. The site was reportedly on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

If he is convicted, Wynos faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Additionally, he would have up to three years of supervised release.

Multiple agencies investigated the case, including the Menominee Tribal Police Department, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

No additional information was provided.