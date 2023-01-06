MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Marinette was arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual conversations with minors in multiple states.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, a criminal complaint was issued on January 4 that charges 36-year-old David Johnson with attempted production of child pornography and the transfer of obscene material to a minor. Johnson is reportedly from Marinette.

The criminal complaint accuses Johnson of engaging in sexual conversations with minors in Ohio and Florida. Johnson reportedly used different social media applications.

Johnson is accused of sending digital images of his genitals to the minors and ‘urging’ the minors to send explicit photos of themselves back to him. Additionally, Johnson allegedly engaged with someone who he thought was a minor living in Wisconsin.

That person was actually an undercover law enforcement agent who was investigating his online activities.

The case is reportedly being investigated by the Green Bay and Milwaukee offices of the FBI with help from the Marinette Police Department and Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

The attempted production of child pornography charge has a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted. The transfer of obscene material charge carries up to ten years in prison.

If Johnson is convicted on either charge, he would be required to register as a sexual offender.

No additional information was provided.