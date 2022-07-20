FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from Waupun was sentenced to a 20-year bifurcated prison term and one year of consecutive jail on Wednesday.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney announced that Gregory Spittel, the man found guilty of homicide for the death of his 75-year-old grandmother, will spend 13 and a half years in prison followed by 7 and a half years of extended supervision.

Spittel was convicted at a jury trial on May 16, 2022, of Second Degree Reckless Homicide, Disorderly Conduct, Battery/Threat to Law Enforcement, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The 33-year-old claimed that the cartel killed his grandmother on August 24, 2019.

“This is a devastating example of how drugs and alcohol destroy lives. The series of drug and alcohol-fueled choices the defendant made led to him beating his grandmother to death in a drunken rage and leaving her to die in a pool of her blood for hours in his own basement,” explained Toney.

The State of Wisconsin recommended the maximum possible sentence of 20 years and 30 days of initial confinement and 13 years of extended.

“We continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to mourn this immeasurable loss. Although this sentence feels inadequate, there is no sentence that can put bring the Victim back to her family and I am grateful that some measure of justice was achieved,” added Toney.

This case was investigated by the Waupun Police Department with assistance from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, and the Crime Lab Evidence Response Team.