(WFRV) – A tip made in 2018 has led to a Platteville man receiving over 15 convictions for illegally selling invasive Asian carp.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), for several years, Ping Li, co-owner and operator of Li Fish Farm, LLC had been making profits from selling bighead, silver, and grass carp throughout Wisconsin.

These types of carp are highly invasive and can destroy the habitats of native state fish. DNR officials explain how:

The bighead carp: Eats plankton, which is a primary food for many native fish.

The silver carp: Eats fish habitats attacked by the bighead. This species also is known to leap out of the water, which is a threat to boaters.

The grass carp: Eats aquatic habitats and is known to help cause algae blooms and damage to wetlands and waterfowl habitats..



To protect state waters, Wisconsin has imposed laws stating that invasive carp must be either gutted and/or have their entire gill covering severed so that they cannot be revived.

“The laws around the Great Lakes states are in place to minimize the threat of these species finding their way into new waterways at the hands of humans,” said Lt. Robert Stroess, DNR warden administrator for Commercial Fishing and Aquatic Species in Trade Enforcement.

Going against state law and jeopardizing native Wisconsin fish, Li reportedly sold and transported over 9,000 pounds of invasive carp that were nearly intact.

For his crimes, a judge formally charged Li with two misdemeanors and over 17 forfeiture violations under a plea deal. He was ordered to pay more than $13,000 in penalties.

DNR officials confirmed that this is the first case in Wisconsin involving the illegal sale of Asian carp.