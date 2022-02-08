PINE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters and paramedics took nearly an hour and a half to rescue a man who got caught in an auger and was trapped inside a 50′ silo.

According to the Pine River Volunteer Fire Department, on Feb. 7 around 5 p.m., crews responded to an emergency on a farm in the Town of Pine River. A man was reportedly injured inside a silo.

Officials say that the man was doing routine maintenance inside the silo and got caught in the auger. He was injured and trapped about 30 feet off the ground.

When crews arrived, the Pine River incident commander did a size up and asked for more resources including a ladder truck from the City of Merrill. The ladder truck was asked so they could get access through the top of the 50′ silo.

A medical helicopter was also requested to the farm due to the possibly lengthy extraction. The helicopter arrived and landed in a nearby field.

Firefighters and a paramedic were able to gain access to the man who was stuck on top of the silage. Authorities say that his injuries were severe. Firefighters reportedly had to use saws to widen the opening to allow a Stokes basket to be used.

It reportedly took close to an hour and a half to safely extract, secure and remove the man from the silo and bring him down. He was then flown to the trauma center at Aspirus.

Chief John Uttech said that over a dozen volunteer and career firefighters were on the scene, and none of them had ever seen or heard of an actual recovery from an incident like this.

Pine River is about 20 minutes north of Wausau.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.